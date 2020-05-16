Reviewing ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and DTE Energy (OTCMKTS:DTE)

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. DTE Energy pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 23.57% 31.82% 8.74% DTE Energy 9.10% 9.82% 2.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and DTE Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.38 billion 2.37 $561.35 million N/A N/A DTE Energy $12.67 billion 1.48 $1.17 billion $6.30 15.45

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Volatility & Risk

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and DTE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 0 1 0 2.00 DTE Energy 0 6 6 0 2.50

DTE Energy has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.43%. Given DTE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Summary

DTE Energy beats ENGIE BRASIL EN/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 696 distribution substations and 442,700 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,800 miles of distribution mains; 1,305,000 service pipelines; and 1,273,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 23 landfill gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

