Retirement Network Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Network boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Retirement Network’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 40,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Fayerweather Charles raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 8,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

