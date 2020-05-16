Retirement Network Acquires 201 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Retirement Network boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Retirement Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,326.15. The company has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

