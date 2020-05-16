ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 821,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $164.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,392,346. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,156,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after buying an additional 432,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after buying an additional 316,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after buying an additional 218,417 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

