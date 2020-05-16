Research Analysts Set Expectations for Grid Dynamics Holdings’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Grid Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $80,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

