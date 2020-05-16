Raymond James Cuts Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$3.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLZ.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $283.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$4.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Senior Officer Peter Mackenzie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,000.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

