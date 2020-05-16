RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 346,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, VP Karen C. Lam sold 1,831 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $28,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

RAPT opened at $14.62 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $389.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

