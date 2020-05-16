Quorum Information Technologies (QIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 18th.

CVE QIS opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 million and a PE ratio of -48.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. Quorum Information Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.65.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.30 price target on Quorum Information Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

