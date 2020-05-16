Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Weatherford International plc Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weatherford International in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.81) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.88) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

WFTIQ opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

