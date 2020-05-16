Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Prudential Financial worth $50,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,134. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of PRU opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

