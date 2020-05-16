Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Proto Labs stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. Proto Labs has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

