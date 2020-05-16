Prosiebensat 1 Media’s (PSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.18 ($14.16).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €10.35 ($12.03) on Wednesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 12-month high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.11 and its 200 day moving average is €11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.26.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

