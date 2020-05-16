Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €9.20 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.18 ($14.16).

ETR:PSM opened at €10.35 ($12.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.33. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 52 week high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

