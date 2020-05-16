Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.18 ($14.16).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €10.35 ($12.03) on Wednesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a one year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.26.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

