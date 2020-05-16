ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ProAssurance traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 7761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $858.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.09%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

