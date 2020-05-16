Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter.

PRTH opened at $1.43 on Friday. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

