Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter.

PRTH opened at $1.43 on Friday. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

