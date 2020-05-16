Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$90.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$86.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$102.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.71. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.0900002 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

