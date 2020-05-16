Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Insider Barbara Jeremiah Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,800 ($3,683.24).

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at GBX 26.70 ($0.35) on Friday. Premier Oil PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $224.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.11.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

PMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday. Investec lowered shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 78.57 ($1.03).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.