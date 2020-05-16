PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

PPX Mining Corp (CVE:PPX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.44, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.