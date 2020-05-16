PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PPL by 3,562.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $59,350,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

