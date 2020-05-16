PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 687,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

PJT Partners stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

In other news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,695.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 691,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 145,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

