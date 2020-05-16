Piper Sandler Weighs in on Voxeljet AG’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VJET)

Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voxeljet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Jensen forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voxeljet’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 57.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

VJET opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.70. Voxeljet has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Voxeljet stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.08% of Voxeljet as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

