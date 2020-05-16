Piper Sandler Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $162.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $195.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.44.

CMI opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after buying an additional 235,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

