Piper Sandler Cuts Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target to $14.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XENT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. Analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.