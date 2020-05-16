Piper Sandler Comments on OncoCyte Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OncoCyte in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Vatnsdal now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

OCX stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 27,216 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $61,508.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,017.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,050,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $2,352,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.