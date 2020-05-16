Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$13.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pinnacle Renewable’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.43.

TSE:PL opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Renewable has a fifty-two week low of C$3.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.34.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$91.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Pinnacle Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -138.46%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

