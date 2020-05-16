Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Phillips 66 worth $54,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after purchasing an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $70.93 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

