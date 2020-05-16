PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $12.35. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 58,718 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $642.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.34.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.