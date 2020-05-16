Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology’s (PFV) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €128.17 ($149.03).

Shares of PFV stock opened at €151.20 ($175.81) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €104.40 ($121.40) and a fifty-two week high of €163.30 ($189.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €147.85. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 30.86.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

