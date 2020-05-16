Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Paychex worth $47,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

