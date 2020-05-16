Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Achieves $84,275.98

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $84,275.98 and approximately $8,711.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,829,109 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.