Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 112.57%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

