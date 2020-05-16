Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.73

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.73 and last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 465137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $695.99 million and a PE ratio of -23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.72.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering 205,936 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

