Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Ooma posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $103,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,119 shares of company stock worth $138,012. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ooma by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 148,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

