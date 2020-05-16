ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Gap Down to $30.48

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.12, but opened at $30.48. ONEOK shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 3,656,007 shares changing hands.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after buying an additional 1,554,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

