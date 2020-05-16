Oddo Bhf Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €27.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.34 ($34.11).

Shares of DRI opened at €23.06 ($26.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €19.72 and a 200 day moving average of €21.51. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a twelve month high of €32.88 ($38.23).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

