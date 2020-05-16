Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $321.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.