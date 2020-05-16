Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $0.75 to $1.30. The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.75. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 3,783,600 shares changing hands.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 18,314,510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 335,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,512 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.