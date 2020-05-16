Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $0.75 to $1.30. The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.75. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 3,783,600 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 18,314,510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 335,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,512 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.