Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

