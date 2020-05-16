Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,471.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VICI opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.