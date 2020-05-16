Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,559 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

OMC opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.