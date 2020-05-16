Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,341 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,703,000 after buying an additional 281,413 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

