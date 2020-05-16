Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

