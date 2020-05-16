Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

CPT stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.