Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 777 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

NYSE:SYF opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

