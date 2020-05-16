Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $221,690.00 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $221,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,276,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

E Randall Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

On Friday, May 8th, E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06.

NEM stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2,860.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 584,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,069,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,542,000 after buying an additional 127,596 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.