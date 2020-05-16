New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $54,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,393 shares of company stock valued at $77,316,696. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $284.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,550.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.90. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $199.22 and a 12 month high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

