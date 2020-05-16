New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,700 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $69,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.04. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.59.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

