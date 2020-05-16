New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,150 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $53,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $200,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $453,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 39,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $154.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $151.91.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

