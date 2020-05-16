New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,396 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $73,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $698.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $697.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,771.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,423 shares of company stock worth $7,393,139. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

